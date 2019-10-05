Former Richmond County extension agent honored

Contributed photo Tiffanee Conrad, center, receives her award from NACAA President Richard Fechter. Contributed photo Tiffanee Conrad, center, receives her award from NACAA President Richard Fechter.

Tiffanee Conrad received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2019 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tiffanee Conrad was one of several honorees who represent the top two percent of the membership selected by their peers and the Director of Extension. The following represents the awardee’s recognition citation:

Tiffanee Conrad has been the Extension Livestock Agent in Richmond County and before that in Robeson, Hoke, and Scotland Counties for fifteen years. Tiffanee’s programs concentrate on animal waste management, forage production, beef cattle, meat goats, horses, ponds, wildlife, and youth livestock. Tiffanee works closely with the Specialized Livestock Advisory Committee to ensure that programs are relevant and responsive to the needs of Richmond County. She helps producers achieve increased profit by adopting new technologies.

