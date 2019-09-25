Man charged with 15 child sex crimes

Saraoz Saraoz

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man is facing more than a dozen felony charges relating to sexual acts with a child under the age of 15.

Robisel Diaz Saraoz, 25, of Mill Road is charged with 15 felony counts of statutory rape of a child of less than 15 years of age.

The charges refer to a series of incidents beginning in December 2018. Saraoz allegedly engaged in intercourse with a female child once in December 2018 and once in January 2019, three times in March, six times in April, and four times in May.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Sept. 18 and placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $2,000,000 secured bond. Saraoz is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Saraoz has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

