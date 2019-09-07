Hamlet to consider new plan for City Lake

Contributed photo This area between the Hamlet Senior Center and the former VFW building is the site of the planned water park included in the Master Plan the City Council will consider on Tuesday. Contributed photo This area between the Hamlet Senior Center and the former VFW building is the site of the planned water park included in the Master Plan the City Council will consider on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Stuart Carmichael started his work on the Hamlet City Lake mural on Friday. It is a mirror image of the lake from the wall shown, and will include portraits of yet unknown individuals when completed Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Stuart Carmichael started his work on the Hamlet City Lake mural on Friday. It is a mirror image of the lake from the wall shown, and will include portraits of yet unknown individuals when completed Wednesday.

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council at their monthly meeting next week will consider a Master Plan for the Hamlet City Lake which will set the stage for an overhaul of the surrounding area.

The plan, in its current form, includes a splash pad and water slides which would be built on a 150 feet by 70 feet section of land between the Hamlet Senior Center and former VFW building along the lake, according to City Manager Jonathan Blanton. A splash pad would be an area with water jets coming up from the ground and other attractions which are accessible for children from ages 2 to 12.

“(The splash pad) wouldn’t be a small little square — if we’re going to do it I’d like to see it done right,” Blanton said. He added that he looked to several other cities for inspiration on the splash pad and water slides.

Other projects in the plan are an extension to the walking trail along the bank of the lake, exercise stations, repairs to the dam, additional picnic areas and bathroom sites, and — Blanton hopes — an extension of the pier to the other side of the lake. Blanton said Friday that he would like to extend the walking trail all the way around the lake, but to make the path smooth and not a “zig-zag” the city would have to secure easements from surrounding property owners.

Blanton has approached The Wooten Company and Grimes Engineering with his ideas for the project and they have completed a scope of work. If the City Council approves the contract, Wooten and Grimes would each contribute to a feasibility study on the splash pad to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months and a cost analysis, Blanton said.

With these reports in hand by mid-winter 2019, the city would then look to compete next spring in the 2020-2021 funding cycle for the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant, the North Carolina Department of Cultural and Natural Resources Grant and others. Blanton said that with Hamlet being a Tier 1 community and the fact that it has invested its own money in this project, the city will be a “strong contender” for these grants.

These changes to the lake area are in addition to work currently being done to add Rip Rap — a type of large gravel — to beautify the lake’s shoreline, paint a new mural along the walking path, and to provide better security and cleanup in the area.

Work on the mural began Friday with local artist Stuart Carmichael doing early strokes on a mirror image of the lake which will include several portraits within in, he said. Carmichael, who has been painting for churches and other sites in Richmond County for 20 years, plans to complete the mural by Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Blanton said the idea to revitalize City Lake came from discussions with Police Chief Tommy McMasters about how to fix the rampant crime problem in the area. When all is said and done, Blanton hopes the new additions will be a major draw for Hamlet that brings in revenue, allowing for greater expansion.

“The primary catalyst for (the renovations) was public safety,” Blanton said. “I think the best way to combat that crime is to make (City Lake) a place where people can go to spend time with their families.”

Slides, picnic tables and more

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

