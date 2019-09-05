Schools on 2-hour delay Friday, RCC on normal schedule

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay Friday, Sept. 6 for students and staff.

Jasmine Hager, spokesperson for RCS, advised REaCH students that Richmond Community College will be on normal hours Friday as of Thursday afternoon. This delay will allow the transportation department time to assess road conditions during the day “to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff.”

"We will continue to monitor weather conditions and update you on any changes to our schedule."

