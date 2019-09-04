Richmond County Schools closed Thursday due to Dorian

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to show that RCC will be closed Thursday, Sept. 5.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools will close on Thursday, Sept. 5 due to Hurricane Dorian, the system announced Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Jasmine Hager, public information officer for RCS, cited “the threat of tropical storm weather conditions arriving in our area overnight” as the reason for the closure.

“Your safety is always our priority,” Hager said.

RCC will also be closed Thursday. Both will provide updates about Friday’s schedule by Thursday afternoon.

