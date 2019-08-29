Cemetery cleanup crew in need of support

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This picture shows one of the piles of trees and shrubbery that has accumulated in the Dobbins Heights Cemetery due to the cleanup effort. It is unclear how these piles will be removed from the cemetery. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This picture shows one of the piles of trees and shrubbery that has accumulated in the Dobbins Heights Cemetery due to the cleanup effort. It is unclear how these piles will be removed from the cemetery. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carey Robinson piles a tree he cut down near the road in the Dobbins Heights Cemetery on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carey Robinson piles a tree he cut down near the road in the Dobbins Heights Cemetery on Wednesday.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The effort to clean up the Dobbins Heights Cemetery has ramped up over the last two weeks, but the crew is running low on funds to continue their work.

“God’s Big Cleanup Crew of Dobbins Heights” — as they call themselves — is led by Alexander Robinson of Hamlet who said he felt called by God to clean the trash-strewn plots around his family’s plots earlier this year. The crew has put in three hours of work five days a week for the last two weeks to make sure that the progress they’ve made isn’t set back by overgrowth, according to Robinson, after working two days a week beginning this summer.

On Wednesday, nearly the entire stretch of plots can be seen from the entrance since they cleared the small trees and messy shrubbery. The vast majority of the trash has been cleared from the plots, though large dump sites remain along the back side of the cemetery where the trash is too big for the crew to carry away themselves.

Robinson pays several men to help do the work, but has invited volunteers as well. The work is getting expensive now as volunteers have dwindled, Robinson said.

“A couple times we’ve thought about quitting … I can see why people would give up but I got a good crew,” he said.

To raise more money he is holding a plate sale on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Park. For more information on the plate sales or volunteering, call Robinson at at 910-206-7098.

“It’s not just ‘getting’ expensive it’s ‘gotten’ expensive,” Robinson said.

In addition to the expenses, there is now the problem of moving all of the debris out of the cemetery. There are several piles of small and medium-sized trees that are too large for the crew to remove themselves.

Robinson said they were moving the piles close to the roads where town staff can access them with tractors, but Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue said Wednesday that “there are no expectations” that the town remove the piles of debris. There were two town staff members helping clear brush with tractors in July, but they have not returned since, according to Robinson.

The cemetery has been a source of contention since the issue was brought before the Dobbins Heights Town Council last summer. Much was made about the need for a cleanup but no collective effort came from it. The cemetery is privately owned, but the owner can no longer afford to keep up the space in between the plots, and many of the owners of the plots have either died or let the conditions deteriorate over the years.

“The cemetery used to be real beautiful and (the community) took pride in it,” Robinson said. “Everyone should have pride in it.”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This picture shows one of the piles of trees and shrubbery that has accumulated in the Dobbins Heights Cemetery due to the cleanup effort. It is unclear how these piles will be removed from the cemetery. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_1600.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This picture shows one of the piles of trees and shrubbery that has accumulated in the Dobbins Heights Cemetery due to the cleanup effort. It is unclear how these piles will be removed from the cemetery. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carey Robinson piles a tree he cut down near the road in the Dobbins Heights Cemetery on Wednesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_1590.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carey Robinson piles a tree he cut down near the road in the Dobbins Heights Cemetery on Wednesday.

Cemetery condition improving

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]