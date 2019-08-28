Arrest made in Lowe’s robbery, police still seeking 2 suspects

Ratliff Ratliff

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department on Friday arrested one of three suspects in a robbery of Lowe’s that took place earlier this month in which more than $1,000 of power tools were stolen.

Raequan Lameek Ratliff, 22, of Hamlet is charged with one felony count each of larceny, conspiracy and possession of stolen goods.

On Aug. 4, Ratliff and two other individuals who have not yet been served arrest warrants — though one has been identified — allegedly stole three DeWalt tool sets of varying sizes, as well as three anti-theft devices. These items are worth an estimated $1,323.55, according to warrants for Ratliff’s arrest. The warrants allege that the three suspects coordinated to push the tools out of the store without paying for them.

The Rockingham Police Department acknowledged on Facebook Monday that tips from the public aided in making the arrest. RPD posted security footage of two individuals in Lowe’s; one appearing to be Ratliff in a dark jacket and another individual in an orange hoodie. The third suspect is not pictured in security footage.

The suspects allegedly left the scene in a black 2008 BMW with plates registered to the Candor area.

Ratliff is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond. He is schedule to appear in court on Sept. 6.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Ratliff has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Suspect1lowes-1.jpg Ratliff https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_RAEQUAN-LAMEEK-RATLIFF-1.jpg Ratliff

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]