Daily News Briefs: Aug. 8

Deputies find dog on meth while searching suspect’s home

CLINTON — Authorities say they encountered an aggressive dog on methamphetamine while searching a North Carolina property where a suspect stashed a stolen boat, chain saws and a motorcycle.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the case began Tuesday when deputies stopped a suspect towing a lawn mower that was reported stolen from a police department. Authorities say they found oxycodone in Matthew Denton Pope’s vehicle.

Investigators then searched Pope’s home and found more stolen items, the release says. Animal Control officers were called because a dog there was acting aggressively and strangely. Authorities say the dog tested positive for methamphetamine.

Pope was being held Thursday on charges including drug possession and possessing stolen goods. A woman answering a phone listing for him declined to speak to a reporter.

Folwell stopping fight for now with hospitals over pricing

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s state treasurer is cutting bait for now on efforts to bring on board dozens of additional hospitals to accept a new payment model for medical services incurred by state employees, teachers and retirees.

Treasurer Dale Folwell said Thursday that the 725,000 participants in the state employee insurance health plan will still receive in-network hospital coverage through the current provider network offered through Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

But they’ll also have similar preferred benefits with providers who agreed to the new pricing model Folwell pushed for the past year. He says that model would lead to lower and more transparent plan expenses.

A second deadline passed this week with only five hospitals agreeing to the new model. Time was running out to act with fall open enrollment approaching.

Changes to reading program Senate leader backs gets final OK

RALEIGH — North Carolina lawmakers have given final approval to provisions aimed at improving a public school literacy program that’s yet to meet expectations.

The House approved a compromise measure Thursday, the day after a favorable Senate vote.

The bill adjusts the 2013 “Read to Achieve” program, which is championed by Republican Senate leader Phil Berger and is aimed at ensuring that students are reading-proficient by third grade.

The measure directs teachers to create tailored individual reading plans for at-risk children. It also seeks more training for teachers and gives them incentives to work in summer reading camps.

Gov. Roy Cooper must now sign the bill to make it law. Some fellow Democrats were unhappy that an amendment allowing local school boards to decide on reading diagnostic tools was omitted.

Man arrested in 1980 rape, murder of N Carolina teenager

DOBSON — North Carolina authorities say a man arrested for the 1980 rape and murder of a teenager had been questioned several times over the course of the investigation.

Media outlets report 62-year-old Robert James Adkins of Dobson was arrested Aug. 2 on charges of raping and killing 14-year-old Ronda Blaylock. Her body was found in Surry County on Aug. 29, 1980, three days after she and a friend voluntarily got into a truck for a ride.

Surry County sheriff’s Capt. Scott Hudson declined to say at a news conference Wednesday what led to Adkins’ arrest but said authorities spoke with him several times during the investigation. A task force was formed in 2015 to investigate new leads.

It wasn’t clear Thursday if Adkins has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Parole approved for woman who plotted husband’s murder

RALEIGH — North Carolina officials have approved parole for a woman serving a life sentence for plotting the murder of her husband.

The state parole commission said Thursday that it had approved parole for 67-year-old Donna Westbrooks.

Westbrooks was convicted in 1993 of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder.

The Guilford County woman enlisted two friends to kill James Westbrooks Jr. by promising to share the payout from his life insurance policy.

James Westbrooks, who worked for a beer distributing company, died after being stabbed 30 times at his Colfax home.

North Carolina lawyer accused of threatening to kill judges

FAYETTEVILLE — Authorities in North Carolina say a lawyer with a suspended license has been arrested on charges he threatened to kill county judges.

News outlets report Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies arrested 48-year-old Dee Wayne Bray Jr. Tuesday on a felony charge of threatening an executive, legislative or court officer.

The Fayetteville Observer says records show the North Carolina State Bar suspended the defense attorney’s license in 2017, because he couldn’t represent his clients due to health reasons. A state bar fund reimbursed his clients more than $165,000.

The newspaper reports court documents say Bray’s acquaintances notified law enforcement after he told them a week ago that he wanted to kill judges in the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Bray is in county custody with a $100,000 bail awaiting a first appearance this week.

Small biz insurance strategy nearing legislative finish line

RALEIGH — A method designed to help North Carolina small businesses offer more affordable health insurance is one vote away from final legislative approval.

The measure developing the rules for “Association Health Plans” will return to the Senate after clearing the House this week.

The plans could be formed by trade groups and organizations with common interests so small companies, sole proprietorships and independent contractors could obtain insurance. State insurance regulators would subject plans to financial and coverage standards, such as treating pre-existing conditions.

The idea has been pushed by groups such as the NC Realtors and the state Retail Merchants Association.

Almost 20 House Democrats joined all Republicans in voting Wednesday for the legislation. If the Senate agrees to changes, the measure would head next to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

Lawsuit: Deputy fired for not training woman due to faith

SANFORD — A former sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina is suing over his firing, saying he lost his job because his religious beliefs prevented him from training a woman.

The Sanford Herald reports that Lee County Deputy Manuel Torres is claiming religious discrimination in the lawsuit he filed July 31 in U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit says the 51-year-old Torres believes the Bible prohibits him from being alone with a woman who’s not his wife for extended periods of time. It says he requested a religious accommodation in July 2017 when he was told to train a female deputy.

It says he was fired about two months later.

The newspaper reports Sheriff Tracy Carter declined comment. Torres is seeking reinstatement to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with compensatory and punitive damages.

Information from: The Sanford Herald, http://www.sanfordherald.com

NC town awarded for promoting monarch butterfly population

WAKE FOREST — A North Carolina town is being recognized for its commitment to preserving monarch butterflies.

Wake Forest announced Wednesday that it the recognition was awarded by Monarch City USA, a nonprofit organization that promotes the species and recognizes areas that work on recovering butterfly populations.

The nonprofit group says that the butterflies rely on milkweed and nectar plants. The butterfly’s population has declined as the plants have dwindled.

Wake Forest, which is northeast of Raleigh, features the plants that attract the butterflies at E. Carroll Joyner Park.

The town has installed signs that identify the butterfly habitat and one noting Wake Forest’s designation as a “Monarch Town USA.” The nonprofit says it’s the first in the state to receive the designation.

NC virtual school teachers no longer face temporary layoffs

RALEIGH — A payroll change has saved roughly 220 North Carolina Virtual Public School teachers from being temporarily laid off this fall.

The Office of State Human Resources tells news outlets that officials met Tuesday to find a solution and ultimately decided to change who handles the teachers’ payroll. The payroll has been handled by Temporary Solutions, which requires teachers take a 31-day break in service to satisfy state laws for temporary workers.

It will now be managed by the Department of Public Instruction and paid directly through the state’s payroll system. The Office of State Human Resources communications director, Jill Warren Lucas, says in a statement that none of the teachers will miss a paycheck.

The layoffs would have prevented nearly 7,300 students from using state-run online program.