Daily News Briefs: Aug. 7

Former unaffiliated voter back on election board as Democrat

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has picked a nonprofit’s executive to rejoin North Carolina’s Board of Elections days after the chairman resigned following criticism about a sex joke he made at a training conference for election officials.

Cooper said Wednesday that Damon Circosta of Raleigh will fill the vacancy created by Bob Cordle’s departure.

Circosta runs the A.J. Fletcher Foundation and served on the board last year when it had nine members. That board was struck down as unconstitutional and replaced with a five-member board.

Circosta was a registered unaffiliated voter while serving last year. He’s now one of three registered Democrats — like Cooper — on the five-member board.

The board picks the next chairman. It next meets later this month to consider which elections equipment can be used by counties.

Bomb squad agent still critical, other recuperating at home

RALEIGH — One North Carolina bomb squad agent is home but another remains in critical condition more than a week after bomb-making materials blew up at the home of a man stopped with homemade explosives in his car.

The State Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that agent Tim Luper was discharged from a hospital on Saturday and is recovering at home. The agency says Special Agent Brian Joy remains in critical condition at a Chapel Hill specialty burn treatment center with third-degree burns.

The agents were helping local law enforcement in a rural area southeast of Raleigh on July 26. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said the agents were gathering explosive materials taken from the suspect Jimmy Tyndall’s house in Dunn into a pile for disposal when a spark ignited one of the chemicals.

Rural broadband kick-start bill clears NC legislative panel

RALEIGH — Lawmakers have taken their first substantive step this year in an effort to expand broadband to small-town and rural North Carolina through partnerships between local governments and internet providers.

A House committee voted Wednesday for the measure, which would allow 70 counties, and cities within them, to build infrastructure for lease to private broadband providers.

Local governments could raise property taxes to build the networks and offer grants to providers to expand in unserved areas.

The bill passed 13-9 despite opposition from telecommunications companies and associations that are unhappy with what they say would become unfair competition from governments.

Supporters say the private sector has failed in offering widespread high-speed internet in sparsely populated areas.

The bill must clear two more committees before it reaches the House floor.

Grand jury indicts mother’s boyfriend in baby’s death

WAYNESVILLE — A North Carolina man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby.

News outlets report 22-year-old Dylan Brian Green was indicted Tuesday on a charge of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says preliminary autopsy findings indicate the July 18 death of Chloe Evans was a homicide .

Investigators say Green was at a home with Evans when deputies responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest. First responders reported seeing several injuries on the child. Evans was taken to a hospital where she died hours later.

The sheriff’s office says Green was in a relationship with Evans’ mother, but he’s not the child’s biological father.

It’s unclear whether Green had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

7 cats die in blaze at North Carolina animal hospital

DURHAM — A fire at a North Carolina animal hospital killed 7 cats, while 14 dogs and an iguana were able to be rescued.

News outlets report officials with the Durham Fire Department say they responded to an alert of a burglary alarm going off at an animal hospital Tuesday night, and arrived to find the building on fire.

A fire department news release says the rescued animals were taken to another veterinary hospital. No responders were injured.

WRAL reports the smoldering fire started back up again early Wednesday morning just minutes after crews had left, prompting them to return. The battalion chief told the outlet the building had many hidden spaces that were hard for crews to access and extinguish.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com

North Carolina men get decade in prison for armed carjacking

CHARLOTTE — Federal prosecutors say two men involved in an armed carjacking in North Carolina have each been sentenced to a more than decade in prison.

The Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that De’Asion Malik Coleman and Marquise Tyrelle Sharpe-Tall received their sentences Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to carjacking and firearms charges. Both men are 21-year-olds from Charlotte.

Authorities say the two men approached a parked car in 2017 and forced a man out of it after pointing a gun at him and hitting him. The victim called 911 and police caught the men after a pursuit.

An attorney for Coleman declined to comment. A lawyer for Sharpe-Tall didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.