Sadie Odom presented with Order of Long Leaf Pine

GIBSON — Sadie Odom has a home filled with awards, certificates and mementos that span her 96 years. But there was always one that was missing … until Saturday.

With a gathering that numbered nearly 75 family and friends at Gibson United Methodist Church, Sen. Tom McInnis presented Odom with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award — the highest civilian honor given by the governor of North Carolina.

Although Odom’s children tried to keep Saturday’s event a secret, she began picking up on things about two weeks earlier.

“When they asked me if I had any plans on Aug. 3, I knew something was up,” Odom said. “At my age, I don’t plan things too far in advance.”

McInnis told the crowd in the church’s Fellowship Hall that presenting the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award was always something special for him, and that Odom is a wonderful addition to those who have been presented with it.

“Few people have seen or done as much as Sadie Odom in their lives,” he said. “I wish I knew all the things she has forgotten — because to wish to know all that she knew would be too much for my feeble brain.

“Sadie Odom is now part of a select group of special people,” he continued, “people like Michael Jordan, Richard Petty and most special to me, Dr. Billy Graham.”

McInnis said he could list numerous reasons why Odom was so deserving of the honor. He touched on her 28 years as postmaster of the Gibson Post Office, her 17 years as the town’s mayor and several other posts she has held.

“Here’s a lady who is 96 … she’s vibrant, active and sharp,” he said. “People like Sadie Odom who choose to stay in their hometown and get involved and make a positive difference are special people.

“It’s an honor to be able to recognize someone like Sadie Odom — a public servant and elected official,” McInnis added. “She’s been a strong laborer in the vineyard.”

Although she knew about the award 10 days before it was delivered to her, Odom was nearly at a loss for words on Saturday.

“I’ve been so nervous since they told me about this,” she said before the ceremony began. “I really don’t know what to say.”

But the nerves didn’t last long.

“I have a bunch of notes I made for today, but I don’t think I need them,” she told the crowd. “I just want to tell you how appreciative I am for all the love and support I’ve been shown over the years.

“My only regret is that I’m 96 years old, and I didn’t file for re-election as mayor of Gibson,” she joked.

Odom spent a few moments reminiscing about her years of service to Gibson, Scotland County and North Carolina before she wrapped up with another thank-you to everyone in the crowd — many of whom were children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

But the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award wasn’t the only honor given to Odom by McInnis, and the second one was a complete surprise.

“On May 14, this flag flew over the North Carolina State Capital in your honor,” McInnis said to Odom, and he handed her that flag folded neatly.

The celebration wrapped up with a special cake, light snacks and fellowship.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Sadie1.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Sadie2.jpg

Sadie Odom is presented with theOrder of the Long Leaf Pine Award