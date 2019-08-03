Celebrating ‘a normal life’: birthday comes as health improves

ROCKINGHAM — On Saturday, Zackery Blaize Davis will watch his dad compete with Adrenaline Pro Wrestling to celebrate his fifth birthday. He will also be celebrating his first birthday since receiving news that he is expected to live a normal life after battling cancer over the last year.

Zackery was diagnosed with stage 4 hepatoblastoma liver cancer in September 2018. At the time of his diagnosis, his alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) level, a protein which is used to measure tumors caused by liver and other cancers, was at 405,000 when an AFP of 7 or below is considered normal, according to Justin Lee, Zackery’s father and owner of Adrenaline.

Lee said Zackery spent most of the time between the end of September and February at UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill. He’s had three surgeries: a lung biopsy, a liver resection and a G-tube insertion. His gallbladder and half of his liver were removed.

“He had his liver resection surgery this past January and they had to take half of his liver out along with his gallbladder. His (AFP) is now normal and below the 7 mark,” Lee said in a Facebook message. “His doctors are very confident that he will have normal life.”

Over the last two months, Zackery’s immune system has improved allowing him to attend his dad’s matches again. Lee said his son still has two more cycles of chemotherapy to go, one of which is on his birthday. Zackery wants a Lego-themed party.

“He likes to play in the ring,” Lee said. “He likes to wrestle with our ref, Shawn, after we are done setting up for the event.”

Doors for the Zackery Blaize Birthday Beatdown, which Lee will compete in, will open at 6:15 p.m. with a bell time of 7 p.m. at the Richmond County Rescue Squad at 1004 Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham. Admission is $6 for adults and children under five years old are free with a paying adult. Concessions will be provided by the Rescue Squad.

For more information call 910-888-1986 or go to facebook.com/adrenalineprowrestlingnc.

The family also has a GoFundMe page for Zackery at https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-zackery.

“(Zackery) has been through a lot in the past year with chemo — (doctor) visits, hospital stays and more,” reads the event announcement. “Let’s help him celebrate his 5th birthday.”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_zackery.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_zack2.jpg

Zackery’s B-day comes with improved health

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]