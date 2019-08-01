New antique shop to hold grand opening

Courtesy photos Hamlet House Antiques is holding its grand opening this Friday and Saturday. The shop is offering a 10 percent discount at the opening on Friday. Courtesy photos Hamlet House Antiques is holding its grand opening this Friday and Saturday. The shop is offering a 10 percent discount at the opening on Friday.

HAMLET — A local business, Hamlet House Antiques, is holding their grand opening this weekend to give locals more options to decorate their homes.

On Friday, residents can stay in town to look for fine imported furniture and antiques from Europe.

“We will do a 10 percent off sale on Friday at the grand opening,” said Tammy Strop, co-owner.”Everything is handpicked and there is a lot of French, English antiques and furniture.”

She adds the shop has paintings, silver, china, statues, garden items and more.

“We go over to Europe about six times a year,” said Strop. “We are direct importers and we buy our own.”

Strop and her husband Don, are from Austin, Texas. They travel to handpick the best and the duo currently has handpicked Hamlet as their home.

“My husband and I are both retired engineers,” said Strop. “We moved to North Carolina six years ago, bought a 100-year-old house in historic Hamlet and we are redoing the house all around in antiques. We both love antiques and to travel so (starting the business) is what we wanted to do.”

She adds the couple also takes people to on shopping tours in Europe, which is another side of their business. To learn more, visit europeanantiquetours.com.

The Hamlet House Antiques will be open every Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or one can schedule an appointment.

The Hamlet House Antiques Grand Opening starts Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 29 Main Street, Hamlet. For more information, call 910-206-4888 or email hamlethouseant[email protected]

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Hamlet store sources stock from Europe