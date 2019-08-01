News Briefs: July 31

1 of 6 accused in 2016 North Carolina murder pleads guilty

DURHAM — One of six men accused in a 2016 shooting death in North Carolina has pleaded guilty in the case.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports Jermauciyae Rysuan Abram of Durham pleaded guilty in Orange County Superior Court on Wednesday to being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Judge Carl Fox sentenced Abram to between 58 months to 82 months in prison.

Abram was charged in the murder of Tevin Kendrick, who was found shot 23 times in a community center parking lot on Jan. 18, 2016.

The other five men are all serving time for their roles in the shooting. One of them, Andre Lamar Dixon, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in November 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Bank’s parent company opens East Coast hub in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — The parent company of Union Bank has opened an East Coast hub in North Carolina’s largest city and plans to hire 300 people.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the Americas Holding company of Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Services Group said in a news release that the office in downtown Charlotte would house its operations and technology and risk management groups for the Americas, among other functions.

The company cites Charlotte’s proximity to colleges and universities as a way to recruit for those jobs.

According to the release, the U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has $339.7 billion in assets, as of March 31. MUFG Union Bank, North America operates 351 branches, including retail bank branches on the West Coast and commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia.

Largest N Carolina health insurer wants Obamacare rate cuts

DURHAM — North Carolina’s largest health insurer says it’s figured out how to make money after six years of selling subsidized policies under the Affordable Care Act and wants to cut average premiums by more than 5% for individuals and 3% for small businesses.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina said Wednesday it’s asking regulatory permission to set the lower rates for 2020.

The company also cut prices this year on individual plans offered under the federal “Obamacare” law.

Blue Cross said it’s achieving savings by switching from the years-old model of paying for each medical procedure to one which pays doctors and hospitals set amounts for treatment. The insurer says it’s also emphasizing primary care to lower costs, for example by covering three visits per year at no cost.

Investigators: Accumulating natural gas led to house blast

CHARLOTTE — Investigators say natural gas accumulated in a house in North Carolina for several days before a fatal explosion.

News outlets report the Charlotte Fire Department says the gas ignited within a few minutes of the residents entering the house on July 2, killing 58-year-old Rania Karam. Her husband, Jebran Karam, called 911 about the explosion and helped firefighters once they arrived. Investigators said the couple had been on vacation.

While the explosion has been deemed accidental, a task force says investigators haven’t found the source of the leak or what may have ignited it.

The fire department says an outside investigation is expected to take months. Insurance carriers and specialized engineers will do forensic testing and examinations of the house’s natural gas equipment as part of that investigation.

Emu on the loose in NC last spotted jumping on hood of car

HILLSBOROUGH — Officials in North Carolina are looking for an emu on the loose that was last spotted jumping on the hood of a car before running away.

News outlets report that officials say the emu, nicknamed “Eno”, was sighted over the weekend. Orange County Animal Services spokesperson Tenille Fox says it’s believed to be in the Hillsborough area.

An Orange County government Twitter account posted an emu’s mugshot Friday with the word “wanted” in red letters. Officials say it’s been on the run for about five weeks. They don’t know where the flightless bird escaped from.

Fox says people shouldn’t try to catch it, but instead call animal services.

Fox says owning emus is legal in Orange County. She says they’re often kept on farms and don’t usually run away.

Appeals court allows lawsuit in 1983 killing to move forward

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court has denied a request by North Carolina police officers to throw out a lawsuit filed by two brothers who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the 1983 killing of an 11-year-old girl.

Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were convicted of rape and murder in the death of Sabrina Buie in Red Springs, North Carolina. The intellectually disabled brothers spent years on death row before being cleared by DNA evidence linking another man to the crime. They were released in 2014 and later pardoned.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that their lawsuit alleging false arrest, malicious prosecution and other claims can move forward and be decided by a jury.

The court upheld a ruling by a U.S. District Court judge.

NC Elections chairman quits over joke relating cows to women

CARY — North Carolina’s Board of Elections Chairman has resigned after opening a statewide meeting of elections officials with a joke about cows and women who don’t want sex.

Gov. Roy Cooper accepted Democrat Robert Cordle’s resignation on Tuesday. WRAL reports Wake County Board of Elections member Gerry Cohen called the joke Cordle told Monday “misogynistic and wildly inappropriate.” Cordle apologized in his resignation letter.

His departure casts further uncertainty over a vote Thursday on new elections equipment. The board voted Monday to delay certification until August to consider requiring “human-readable marks on a paper ballot” as a security measure.

But they soon backtracked and set up the upcoming meeting. Cordle had favored moving forward with certification, and it’s not clear if there are enough votes to do so without him.

$1.7M still missing after scam targets North Carolina county

CONCORD — Officials say a North Carolina county got scammed when criminals posing as representatives of a construction contractor tricked county workers into transferring about $2.5 million into a bogus account.

The money was meant for construction of a new high school in Cabarrus County. A bank managed to freeze some of the transfer once officials realized they were being scammed, but about $1.7 million remains missing.

County Manager Mike Downs says employees followed protocols when they received a seemingly legitimate email request to update bank information from the scammers, who appeared to have valid identification and signed approvals.

County commissioners provided emergency funds so that construction on the school wasn’t affected, and the county created a new authentication process.

The FBI says email scams targeting business accounts are on the rise.

9-year-old saves drowning friend, named hero by firefighters

ASHEVILLE — Firefighters in North Carolina have honored a 9-year-old boy for saving another child from drowning in a pool.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Jayden Castillo was presented a Civilian Life-Saving Award by the Asheville Fire Department Monday for rescuing 5-year-old Marlee Shelton.

Castillo was swimming in their complex’s pool when 4-year-old Jercovi Jackson told him Shelton was under water for too long. Castillo says he saw Shelton on his back at the bottom of the pool and dove into action. Nearby adults began CPR before emergency services arrived.

Castillo was also awarded a Commissioners’ Award of Heroism from the State Fire Marshal in Raleigh. Both Castillo and Jackson were given gifts from Safe Kids Western North Carolina.

Castillo says he knew Shelton is “awesome,” so he had to save him.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

Mom, boyfriend charged in death of North Carolina toddler

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina woman and her boyfriend have been charged in the death of her 1-year-old child.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police statement says 24-year-old Yasmine Danielle Richardson and 23-year-old Daquan Harmon McFadden are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. McFadden also is charged with murder.

News outlets report police say officers responded Tuesday morning to a report of an injured child at a Best Western. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities didn’t immediately release the child’s name or details about their injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing and the scene was searched for evidence and witnesses.

Richardson and McFadden are being held at a county jail. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Board overturns firing of former Asheville police captain

ASHEVILLE — A grievance board has overturned the firing of a former North Carolina police captain, saying the officer deserved discipline for some of his actions but shouldn’t have lost his job.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Civil Service Board overturned the firing of former Asheville police Capt. Mark Byrd. His attorney, John C. Hunter, says the five-person board voted 4-1 on Monday after three days of hearings.

Hunter says the hearings were closed to the public and the media at the city’s request. The newspaper reports that the board found some charges against Byrd may have warranted discipline but not firing.

Byrd was fired in July 2018 by then-Police Chief Tammy Hooper. Hooper said Byrd was dishonest about the timeline into the investigation of a police beating of a pedestrian.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com