Hamlet police announce ‘Adopt-A-Block’ program to create closer relationship with residents

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department on Tuesday announced a new community policing program called “Adopt-A-Block” in which officers will knock on the doors of residents in assigned neighborhoods in an effort to build relationships.

The program will begin Saturday Aug. 3, will officers showing up to residents’ homes. Officers will be assigned blocks in residential areas and will rotate to new areas at least every six months. Officers have been directed to make “assertive attempts” to visit each house in their area under the belief that getting to know residents on a personal level will make them more comfortable talking to police.

HPD said in a Facebook post that they hope this program will “enhance policing efforts throughout the City that may flow throughout and benefit Richmond County as a whole.”

“Our instructions to the residents are, there’s no need to worry when they hear the knock and see Law Enforcement standing at their door; it isn’t a round-up, a warrant, or an investigation,” read HPD’s announcement. “The police just want a little one-on-one time to get to know the residents in the neighborhood and establish a greater bond with those they serve.”

The coordinator of this initiative is Captain Randy Dover. Dover can be reached by calling 910-582-2551.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_HamletCarsC.jpg