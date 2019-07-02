Habitat, Enviva partner on Dobbins Heights revitalization project

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills is addressing a growing need and interest from communities regarding the state of housing.

Senior residents would like to remain in their homes safely and affordably and to provide a facelift to their property and the property of neighbors in need. Not only will this positively impact the family in the home, but it will begin to transform the community.

During the past year, Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills has been awarded $115,000 directed toward critical repair in Richmond County. These awarded funds have made this the time for bold moves from our affiliate in addressing the critical and cosmetic repairs needed in our communities. In the past, our affiliate has not had the financial resources to conduct extensive repairs, thus making it difficult to promote and follow through on requests and applications.

A combination of increased funding and an efficient and compassionate construction team mean our affiliate can successfully oversee the program and repairs. Expanded work provides more opportunity to seek additional funds to increase the number of repairs we can complete.

The repairs are only half the equation, however, as this program is specifically designed to enable a community to lead its own charge with a “hand up” from partners in the community who are able to assist but not take over the effort. The repair program will build the advocacy capacity of local neighbors who will serve as the volunteer labor for their own community and commit to a year of service in the form of regular monthly repairs.

Ultimately, the repair program will be led by the community with assistance provided by Habitat for critical repairs as needed. Our goal is to successfully conduct the initial program and replicate it in other communities.

Key partners for the program include our local community college which has agreed to conduct the trainings of the volunteers. Enviva, a new local manufacturer located near the community is also invested in the project, having committed to sponsor the year of repairs totaling $20,000.

Volunteers will earn a tool belt, shirt and hat upon completion of the coursework led by the community college. Each quarter, a hand tool will be given to the volunteers who have successfully led all three projects conducted during the term. Volunteers will have the opportunity to earn new tools each quarter that they remain in the program. Our hope is that they volunteers will be able to then take on small projects outside of the official repair program.

As with all other Habitat projects, homeowners will partner with project by repaying a small amount of direct costs using a sliding scale based on income. Repayment may take place immediately or with installments using a 0% interest loan through Habitat.

Our affiliate believes we have opportunities to greatly increase our advocacy efforts by empowering our local repair team members to join us at events such as Legislative Day in Raleigh, NC in 2020 and at Habitat on the Hill in Washington DC. We look forward to building out this program and learning from our community leaders as we revitalize together.

For the Daily Journal