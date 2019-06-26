Warrants: Pair found with 6 meth precursors

Daniel Kern Daniel Kern Tricia Kern Tricia Kern

ROCKINGHAM — Two Rockingham residents have been charged with multiple felonies relating to the production of methamphetamine.

Daniel Joseph Kern, 54, and Tricia Suzzanne Kern, 49, who are listed as living at the same residence on Tiny Lane, are both charged with six felony counts of possession of a methamphetamine precursor and one felony count each of manufacturing methamphetamine and maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

They were arrested last week and are scheduled to appear in court on July 11. Both are held at the Richmond County Jail, each under a $100,000 secure bond.

The meth precursors the pair were allegedly in possession of were ammonium nitrate, sodium hydroxide, sulfuric acid, pseudoephedrine, a petroleum based organic solvent and lithium metal, which were being kept in a grey, white and brown camper, according to warrants for their arrest.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that neither Daniel nor Tricia Kern has any prior convictions in North Carolina.

