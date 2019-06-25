Police: Morrison escapees arrested in Dobbins Heights

Ashworth Ashworth McDorman McDorman

HOFFMAN — State and local law enforcement Monday evening arrested two minimum custody offenders that had escaped from Morrison Correctional Institution early Monday morning.

Brandon M. McDorman, 22, of Person County and Josh Ashworth, 18, of Durham County are both charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering and one felony count each of escape, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property.

A resident on Fox Road reported that their home had been broken into some time Monday, and deputies on the scene determined that the break in had been perpetrated by the escapees based on the items that were left at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

McDorman and Ashworth allegedly stole a 0.22 caliber rifle, clothing, money and food from the Fox Road home.

While still at the scene of the break-in, a 9-1-1 caller reported seeing the suspects at the intersection of N.C. 177 and Earle Franklin Drive. A resident of a home at the corner of Robert Broady Street and Longwood Street reported that there was an opening under their home, which led deputies and a K-9 unit to locate the suspects.

They were arrested at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Department of Public Safety. They have since been returned to the Department of Corrections pending court hearings, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ashworth was serving a three-year sentence for felony breaking and entering and was scheduled for release on Aug. 30, 2019. McDorman was serving a two-year and two-month sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon and was scheduled for release on May 5, 2020.

Prior to their escape, the pair were last seen at a breakfast between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Participating agencies in the search were the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlet Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation both on the ground and in the air, Department of Corrections officers, State Highway Patrol, also both on the ground and in the air.

