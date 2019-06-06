County agencies to share information, offer amnesty at Fair

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Dobbins Heights Community Center is offering county residents a chance to see the public services at their disposal in a “new light” with the hopes that it will encourage those in need to take advantage of them or, at the very least, learn what they offer.

The We’re Here For You Fair will be held from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at 222 Earle Franklin Dr. The agencies that will have tables set up are Aging Services, the Richmond County Animal Shelter, Area of Richmond Transit, Economic Development, Emergency Services, FirstHealth-Richmond Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries and others.

The event is free and there will be food and games offered.

“The fact is that public services have resources and benefits that nobody knows about,” said Sumaya Webster, who approached the agencies about participating in the event. “We want to present these services to the community in a new light.”

As part of the Department of Social Services participation in the Fair, they will offer amnesty for those with delinquent child support payments or outstanding warrants for a failure to appear in court for a child support hearing. Jennifer Crudo, child support supervisor for DSS, will be present at the Fair, along with a child support deputy — who will not be armed or making arrests — and she will set up a court date with those who have standing orders for their arrest.

When the person appears on this court date, DSS will accept a $500 purge payment towards their child support which will let them “start fresh” by putting them back in compliance with the court and their order for arrest will be stricken, according to Crudo. They will need to make their monthly payments on time to stay in compliance, and Crudo said DSS will connect them to the NCWorks Career Center to help them with getting a job, if needed.

Crudo said this Fair will be a chance for DSS to make progress on cases that have stalled in the court system because people can’t make their payments but are trying to avoid being arrested, which will ultimately benefit the families owed their monthly support. A $500 purge fee will have to be paid for each case against the person.

“The goal is not to have people arrested, we want to work with them and have them come into court,” Crudo said. “It’s more of a benefit to the children to pay $500 (and continue the legal process) than to continue to run.”

For those with orders for arrest relating to child support payments, Crudo said this is an opportunity to stop having to “look over you shoulder” or “hide” from police.

Webster said the idea started with God telling her to find a way to make things better for Dobbins Heights, and she settled on bringing all of this information to one place. She lamented, for example, that there are far too many people who rely on getting rides from people when there is the Area of Richmond Transit (ART) system, which makes individual pick-ups with prior notice before noon the day before the pickup time.

For more information about ART or to schedule a pickup, call 910-895-1313.

Also at the Fair, there will be an opportunity to sign up for free dentist services for children of ages 6-14. A dentist from North Carolina Public Health will examine the children beginning at 8 a.m. on June 11 and from June 12 to June 14 will place sealants on their teeth to prevent cavities for free.

For more information, call the Community Center at 910-582-0170.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

