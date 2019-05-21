Blanton to stay on as part-time, interim city manager

Blanton Blanton

HAMLET — Out-going City Manager Jonathan Blanton said Sunday that he will stay on as interim city manager until the City of Hamlet finds a replacement, which represents a change in the city’s policy on hires.

“I have agreed to stay on as part-time interim city manager until such time that a replacement can be named,” Blanton said in an email.

Blanton informed Mayor Bill Bayless and the City Council on April 20 his intent to resign his position in order to take a position as director of business affairs and finance for the University of North Carolina in Charlotte where he will be overseeing an $18 million budget, as well as personnel and business operations for the University’s Graduate School.

Blanton’s last day as full-time city manager was Friday. He began his new job Monday.

Bayless said in an interview on May 10 that it is not the city’s policy to keep put interim’s in place. It is unclear why this policy has been changed.

Neither Bayless nor Blanton could be reached for further comment Monday.

The advertisement for the open position was posted in late April. In an interview following Blaton’s initial announcement, Bayless said the role of manager would most likely be filled by a current employee but that the decision will be made by the council.

Following his announcement last month, Blanton said working for UNCC will “feel like going back home.” He graduated from the school in 2016 with a Master’s Degree in public administration.

“(UNCC) is a place I’m passionate about and I hope the skills I learned (in Hamlet) will help me,” Blanton said at the time.

Blanton said he submitted a four-week notice of his resignation so that he could oversee the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.

One of his final acts as manager was hiring a new police chief, Tommy McMasters.

Blanton https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_DSC_0293-2-.jpg Blanton