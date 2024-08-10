County moves forward with $7.5 million renovation of old Pee Dee Electric building

Rockingham Contractor Hawks Builders will move forward with renovating the old Pee Dee Electric building after submitting a $4,318,063 bid on the proposed $7.5 million project.

The Richmond County Commission approved Hawks Building’s bid, which came in more than $400,000 under the next lowest bid from Hoss Builders.

“We’re set to go to closing next Thursday … We have used, throughout the process, a placeholder loan amount of $7,500,000 based on the early estimates from engineering firms, and leaving in some leeway, but we can now tell you the actual loan amount is $5,500,000, which is $2 million less than the estimate,” said Bob Jessup, an attorney with Sanford Holshouser, who worked with Richmond County throughout the preconstruction processes.

While introducing the project last month, Richmond County Manager Brian Land said the county will move its GIS department, inspections, planning, zoning, information technology, building maintenance and the board of elections. Land added relocating the Richmond County Board of Elections has been a long-term goal for Richmond County.

“Our existing building, which was the previous Pee Dee Electric building on Midway Road. We’re calling it our Public Services Building … It’s allowing for another consolidation of county departments just to improve operating efficiency. Very similar to what we did with our [Administration Building], which was the previous bank. We brought in about six different departments into that building, (and) eliminated a lot of older buildings throughout the county. It really improved our efficiency. We’re doing that exact same thing over at the Pee Dee campus,” said Land, during last month’s commission meeting. “As you’re aware, the board of elections is in a tough area where they are. It’s very hard to get in and out of that building … It’s awful, and we’re really excited about that,” Land said.

After receiving no objection during last month’s public hearing, Commissioners received financing options for the project. Following a presentation by Mitch Brigulio, senior vice president of public finance for Davenport and Co., county commissioners approved a 15-year financing plan through Bank of America Public Capital, which would provide Richmond County with flexibility if they chose to resolve the debt early. Including interest, the county would pay a total cost of $8.96 million. However, with the bid coming in lower than expected the final tally of that loan agreement will see some alteration.

The project also includes the demolition of the old Locker Plant Building and pave the parking lot of the magistrate building.

“It’s all part of the grand plan … We have had considerable interest in that project already,” Land said.

Commissioners also: