HAMLET – Richmond Community College will be hosting a Next Steps Open House at the Scotland County Campus on July 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. to share information about this new program that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) gain skills to enter the workforce.

Next Steps is a student-centered, job-focused program to support adults with IDD by providing contextualized academic instruction, workplace readiness skills, and opportunities for enrollment in integrated career training programs.

Richmond CC’s College & Career Readiness department successfully launched the program this past spring semester at the Hamlet Campus. The College is now working to expand this adult education program into Scotland County.

“We are committed to providing education and training to all students with the goal of transitioning into higher education or the workforce,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond CC. “We have seen already that this initiative is changing the lives of many people by giving them meaningful and employable skills.”

Recent data shows 65 percent of students with an intellectual disability who completed a higher education program had a paid job one year after graduation.

The Next Steps Open House will be held in the Morgan Center, room 207, on the Scotland County Campus of Richmond CC. Operations Manager at NCWorks Stephanie Littles will also be available from 3 to 4 p.m. to answer questions about additional resources or services offered through NCWorks.

Next Steps is part of the work of Richmond CC’s College & Career Readiness department, which is a federally funded WIOA Title II Adult Education program.

With the expansion of the Next Steps program into Scotland County, the College is looking to hire a part-time Next Steps Adult Basic Education instructor who will be teaching adults with IDD. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, preferably in education, psychology, behavioral health or related field, plus prior teaching experience with adults with disabilities.

“We are looking for someone who has a passion for teaching, an understanding of the barriers students with unique abilities face and a professional and kind demeanor towards students,” said Dean of Adult Education Nicole Worley.

Job applications can be found on the College’s website, www.richmondcc.edu/contact-us/employment.

To learn more about the Next Steps program or other adult education programs at Richmond CC, contact the College at (910) 410-1700.