Home News History comes to life at Fairview Heights News History comes to life at Fairview Heights February 27, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Third graders at Fairview Heights participated in a ‘Living Wax Museum.’ Students dressed as their favorite historical or influential figure and shared captivating stories and information with visitors. Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools ❮ ❯ Third graders at Fairview Heights participated in a ‘Living Wax Museum.’ Students dressed as their favorite historical or influential figure and shared captivating stories and information with visitors. View Comments Rockingham scattered clouds enter location 13.9 ° C 17.2 ° 8.6 ° 54 % 2.2kmh 46 % Tue 13 ° Wed 12 ° Thu 12 ° Fri 8 ° Sat 4 °