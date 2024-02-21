On Monday, February 5th Post 73 delivered their annual donation of US Flags and Flag Codes for Kindergartens to Mineral Springs School. Accepting this year’s donation is School Social Worker Debra Sutherland. Also pictured is Post Adjutant/Sergeant-at-Arms Raymond Collins, and Cdr Blyther. This is the third year for this donation

On February 12th, Cdr Blyther and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32 Jrs President, Musik Blyther, delivered assorted chocolates and a balloon for Valentines to the Admin Office at Mineral Springs. A

American Legion-Ellerbe Post 73 donated three tablets with headphones and protection plans to Mineral Springs Elementary School in January 2024. Tablets were presented to student with a great school attendance for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Nine Weeks. All student names who had great attendance were placed in a drawing. Pictured here is Post Cdr JoAnn Blyther and Assist. Principle Rebecca Cagle.

On February 12th, Cdr Blyther and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32 Jrs President, Musik Blyther, delivered assorted chocolates and a balloon for Valentines to the Admin Office at Mineral Springs. A

On Monday, February 5th Post 73 delivered their annual donation of US Flags and Flag Codes for Kindergartens to Mineral Springs School. Accepting this year’s donation is School Social Worker Debra Sutherland. Also pictured is Post Adjutant/Sergeant-at-Arms Raymond Collins, and Cdr Blyther. This is the third year for this donation