Pictured at the American Legion Ellerbe Post 73 meeting are Anthony Williams, Abigail Akers, Caroline Robbins, Musik Blyther, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32 Jrs President, Maxine Mills, Post 73 Parliamentarian, and Raymond Collins, Post 73 Adjutant/Sergeant-at-Arms. Rear Hughlean Nicholson, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32 member, Post 73 Commander JoAnn Blyther, and Post 73 Chaplain, Clarence Lassiter.

Pictured are all three of the 8th Grade Constitutional Essay contest.

3rd Place Essay Winner Anthony Williams reads his essay at the Post Meeting on Sunday. Anthony is a student at Ellerbe Middle School. He received an educational scholarship of $25.

2nd Place Essay Winner Caroline Robbins reads her Essay at the Post Meeting on Sunday. Caroline is a student at Ellerbe Middle School. She received an educational scholarship of $50.

1st Place Essay Winner Abigal Akers reads her essay at the American Legion Ellerbe Post 73 meeting on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Abigail is a student at Rockingham Middle School. She received an educational scholarship of $75.

