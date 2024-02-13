ROCKINGHAM — According to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Richmond County Animal Shelter received a facility compliance inspection score of ‘Disapproved’ on Jan. 30, 3024.

For the past three years, the owner of the Richmond County Animal Shelter is K2 Solutions Inc.

“I viewed rusted, broken metal stripping in the K9 Suites that exposed sharp jagged edges, posing an injury risk to the animals contained in these enclosures as well as people,” writes the inspector. “During this inspection I noted the food storage had no adult dog food bags, and the containers with lids that hold this food was also empty. Staff member who accompanied me on this inspection today, tells me that the food is on order and until it comes in everyone is getting puppy food – which is seen well stocked today.”

One k9 named Missy seen with extreme skin issues, missing most of its fur and swollen red tissue covering most of her eyes.

“Staff member tells me that [no veterinary care] is being provided at this time, as she came in yesterday late afternoon and the shelter manager is out,” reads the report. “We had a discussion about appropriate and timely veterinary care or making a decision to euthanize early if the animal is severely sick or injured.”

A follow-up email confirmed that Missy was subsequently euthanized. A rabies vaccine was not in compliance for an animal named Sofia — “Shelter manager is currently out & the only certified rabies vaccinator for the shelter,” reads the report.

Enclosures and exercise areas for dogs and cats were not properly cleaned a minimum of two times per day. From the inspection, 11 outdoor enclosures were in use with damaged or missing protection all together. It was stated that this problem would be remedied within the week.

“…I viewed several enclosures with copious amounts of fecal piles and each of these enclosures are only housing 1 dog,” states the inspection. “[The staff member] advised that…the waste is not getting removed daily and the enclosures are not being sprayed or sanitized regularly…In the meet and greet room I viewed a chewed upholstered chair and an upholstered couch with hair and debris build up.”

The report states that the facility has a current policy and procedure euthanasia manual, but that having a report history for the past two years is not applicable for this animal shelter.

According to the report, there were 75 dogs on the premises, with a licensed capacity of 105. There were 16 cats on the premises, with a capacity of 90. On Facebook, animal rights advocates noted that on the RCAS Facebook page, there have been many recent posts indicating that there is overcrowding at the facility.

According to the annual inspection, insulation was found missing from a wall near the laundry room and many open containers were spotted without lids. An evacuation and continuity of care plans is in the works according to emails with the shelter manager.

Proper temperatures, adequate ventilations and special provisions were all noted to be in compliance, as well as sanitized food receptacles and discarded uneaten food. “Facility implemented and is following the written program of veterinary care,” states the report.

“This inspection is marked disapproved due to the amount of areas out of compliance mentioned throughout this report, some of these areas were also noted during the shelters previous inspection,” concludes the report. A follow-up inspection will be completed within the next month. Anything that can not be remedied within a month will require a written place of action that addresses a necessary timeline.

On Facebook, animal rights advocate Kristi Newton noted that the ‘Disapproved’ result is the second time in three years.

“Do we really want the County Commissioners to renew K2’s contract?? PLEASE LET THEM KNOW WE DON’T!” Newton writes. “WHAT THE HELL IS OVER A HALF OF A MILLION DOLLARS BEING SPENT ON???”

“These deficiencies noted by the state inspector , some of which are repeat deficiencies, should serve as evidence that there continues to be negligent, abusive, inhumane, and unsanitary care at the Richmond County Animal Shelter,” writes Pamela Young, another community advocate for animals. “For almost the last three years, K2 Solutions has been managing the shelter, and hasn’t made any noticeable improvements….I sincerely hope that the County Commissioners will come up with an alternative for the management of the Richmond County Animal Shelter.”

According to the 2022-2023 budget approved by the Board of Commissioners, $462,000 was allotted to the animal shelter out of the county’s general fund.

In February of 2021, animal rights advocates protested the shelter after the county had been issued a fine for improper treatment of an injured animal.

Four months later, the Richmond County Board of Commissioners approved a 3-year contract with K2 Solutions to allow the company to take over the county’s animal shelter and all of its associated services. Under that initial contract, the county would pay K2 about $37,000 for staff, vet service and animal food in their first month. That contract expires on June 30, 2024. According to that article, the animal shelter’s license would remain under Richmond County and would not transfer unless K2 applied for its own license.

Following a ‘disapproval’ inspection in 2022, the Richmond County Animal Shelter passed a subsequent inspection the following month.

According to Bob Smith, Director of Emergency Services, the county averages around 350 calls a month regarding animals in May of 2023, whether it be strays, dangerous dogs, or citizens frustrated with the behavior of neighbor pets. “I think we spend too much money, I always have, even before K2 (K2 Solutions), animals are a problem in Richmond County, I swear I hate to say this, but unlike anywhere else,” said Chairman Jeff Smart during that budget work session.

In October of 2023, the board of commissioners updated the existing animal enforcement ordinance to reduce the unwanted population of animals in Richmond County.

