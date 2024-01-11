ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Raider Paul McNeil Jr. has been nominated for the 2024 McDonald’s All American Games on April 2 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

McNeil joins 724 boys and girls who have been selected for a chance to play. North Carolina has 30 players who have been selected, 12 from the Charlotte area.

Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based upon this criteria.

A complete list of 2024 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com. The new class of nominees joins an elite group of athletes who, over four decades, have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation’s premiere showcase – including today’s top stars such as Candace Parker, Trae Young, Caitlin Clark, Jayson Tatum, Angel Reese, Kevin Durant, Breanna Stewart, and many more.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 on ESPN’s NBA Today between 3-4 p.m. ET and announced across ESPN’s various social and digital platforms.

Tickets to the 2024 McDonald’s All American Games and Jam Fest will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 23 at mcdaag.com. For those who can’t make it out to Houston, tune in to the Jam Fest on Monday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The 2024 McDonald’s All American Girls Game will air on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.