On Sunday, January 7, 2024, a vehicle struck a storage building and the main building at the East Rockingham Senior Building located at the East Rockingham Park. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he vehicle was occupied by a female driver and a male passenger. After the incident, they switched drivers and left the scene. The Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who may be able to identify the vehicle or individuals to contact the Sheriffs office at 910-895-3232, Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 or by using the P3 app.