ROCKINGHAM — A whole weekend of events is set to kick off next Friday, Jan. 12 and will continue to Monday, Jan. 15 to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

This year’s theme is “The Power of the Dream: Freedom and Justice for All.” All events are organized by the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation.

The MLK Gala will take place at Liberty Place on East Washington St. from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

A prayer breakfast will take place at IHOP starting at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. It will be followed by a parade to the courthouse steps starting at noon.

On Sunday, there will be a Ecumenical Service at Outreach for Jesus at 5:00 p.m. at Outreach for Jesus.

The weekend of festivities will conclude on Monday with the MLK Luncheon at Wayman Chapel Center on Osbourne Road. The guest speaker will be Saundra Wall Williams.

The J.C. Watkins/MLK Choir will be performing throughout the weekend at some of the events. Grammy-award winning singer Dante Bowe performed during last year’s MLK weekend.

For more information about the gala, contact Bruce Stanback at 910-331-4248. For more information about the prayer breakfast, contact Rev. Charles Bethea at 910-273-7090. For more information about the parade, contact Michael McRae at 910-995-1410. For more information about the Ecumenical Service, contact Dian Jackson-Davis at 336-343-7496. For more information about the luncheon, contact Dot Bynum at 919-219-0038. For more information about the weekend, contact Curtis Ingra, at 910-206-1240.