PEMBROKE — Lumber River Council of Governments Board has announced that LRCOG Board Member and Lumberton City Councilmember Owen Thomas and LRCOG Executive Director David Richardson have both been elected to statewide leadership roles within the North Carolina Association of Regional Councils of Governments (NCARCOG) during the Dec. 14-15, 2023 meetings.

Thomas has been elected to serve a two-year term, starting Jan.1, 2024, as vice chair of the Forum of the NCARCOG. The Forum is an advocacy organization for the statewide councils of government. It consists of board member representatives from each of the councils of governments across the State of North Carolina. In this capacity, Thomas will help shape and lead statewide advocacy efforts on behalf of regional councils to help improve the lives of all North Carolina residents.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to further the work and assist in raising the profile of the exceptional work that council of governments are doing statewide and especially the exceptional work that the Lumber River Council of Governments is performing,” Thomas said.

Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Richardson has been elected to serve a two-year term, starting on Jan. 1, 2024, as vice chair of the North Carolina Association of Regional Councils of Government. The NCARCOG is the statewide association of the 16 regional council of governments in North Carolina. Richardson will help develop and implement the long-term strategic agenda for NCARCOG’s work in this role. He will also guide the advocacy efforts on behalf of regional councils of governments.

“It is a great pleasure to have the opportunity to help guide the statewide work of regional councils,” Richardson said. “This will also provide an excellent opportunity to highlight the innovative solutions and programs that the Lumber River Council of Governments provides to our region and the significant positive impacts that our organization has on our communities.”

Richardson holds a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in Biochemistry, a Master of Business Administration, and a Juris Doctor from Campbell University.

The LRCOG provides various programs and services to member governments within its region Scotland, Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, and Robeson counties. It serves as an administrative and service delivery arm for its member governments’ federal, state, regional, and local programs.