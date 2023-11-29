ROCKINGHAM — Social media threats online directed toward Richmond Senior High School have caused a change in the dismissal procedure for multiple schools, resulting in delays on Tuesday.

“Recently there have been social media threats made toward Richmond Senior High School,” stated Ninth Grade Academy principal Joyce McRae in a recorded phone message sent to parents of students at the school. “Law enforcement has determined that there are no credible threats to the safety of students or staff members at this time.”

No official statement has been made by Richmond County Schools regarding the nature of the threat or threats. A request for clarifying information from RCS has not been responded to as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple Facebook comments under a post on “What’s up Richmond County V2.0” indicate that there may have been multiple physical fights at RSHS resulting in the change, although this information has not been confirmed.

McRae stated in the call that extra security has been added at the RSHS campus, and that the dismissal change resulted in longer than anticipated delays. McRae stated that bus riders may be getting home later than expected.

“We appreciate our continued partnership with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department to ensure each student, staff, visitor and volunteer is kept safe,” McRae concludes. “Please continue to talk with your student about the seriousness of making threats.”

This is a developing story.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.