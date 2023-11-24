LAURINBURG — The store manager of Domino’s Pizza on U.S. 401 will be responsible for handing out more than pizza to customers. She’s handing out meals for Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, just two days shy of the national holiday of thanks, store manager Tiesha Graham with the help of Scotland County Commissioner Bo Frizzell randomly drew the names of five people who will be gifted a free turkey dinner totaling $74.99 at Carlie C’s.

Hundreds of Domino’s customers were eligible for the drawing. All they had to do was buy at least $40 worth of pizza, Graham said.

Graham said that she first intended to give out just one meal.

“The boss said I could be generous,” Graham said.

Those selected were Laraine Prince, Stacy Richardson, Sheila Paxton, Emily Baines and Rebecca. If they do not claim their winnings by Wednesday, the dinners will be donated to the Church and Community Center of Scotland County.

The drawing was held to assist those struggling to put food on the table with the rising cost of groceries.

“It’s to give back to the community, for the children, to families who can’t afford to buy,” Graham said. “You know, food is high now.”

Next month for $5, the store will be offering a a photo opportunity with Santa Claus. All funds will be donated to the Toys For Tots.

“It’s important to me because it’s to give back … It’s a lot of poverty. It’s a lot of people with no jobs around here … That’s important to me,” Graham said.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected].