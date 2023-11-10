RALEIGH — This week, the North Carolina Chamber named state Representative Ben Moss (R – Richmond, Moore) a ‘Jobs Champion’ in its 2023 How They Voted report. This annual report details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the global race for jobs.

“As reckless spending in Washington is causing severe inflation and limiting opportunities for business growth, North Carolina continues to shine as the city on the hill,” said Moss, “We have been better prepared to whether economic storms because of our strong business climate, and I’m humbled by the recognition of our work to create more jobs in our state.”

“As we work to maintain our status as the top state for business, North Carolina’s job creators need to know which of our leaders are willing to act to keep us competitive,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido “The bold leadership displayed by Representative Moss and other NC Chamber Jobs Champions in 2023 will help our businesses continue to invest in North Carolina and its people.”

You can view this year’s edition of the NC Chamber’s How They Voted publication here.

The NC Chamber works to research, develop, advocate, and communicate for solutions and policies that produce a nationally competitive business climate in North Carolina. For more information, visit ncchamber.com.