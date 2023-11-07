ROCKINGHAM — A male individual was killed in a shooting on County Home Road on Monday night around 11:00 p.m.

Following the shooting, the victim crashed the car that they were driving.

According to Detective Clint Neeley with the Rockingham Police Department, no further details could be shared at this time. It’s unclear if any suspect has been apprehended at this time. The identities of those involved in the incident have not been shared as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockingham Police Department is investigating the incident. The State Highway Patrol did not have any documentation of this event as of Tuesday afternoon. An incident report was not available to pick up before press time.