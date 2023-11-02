ELLERBE — 19 members of the Ellerbe High School Class of 1964 gathered at Pattan’s Downtown Grille for the second year in a row.

“It’s really good to see everybody,” said Kay Mabe, one of the 38 members of this graduating cohort. “People haven’t changed. I recognized everybody when they walked in.”

Conversation drifted from good memories, to old friendships, to those who wouldn’t be able to make it that day. About 15 members of their class are deceased.

“I’m just glad that everybody could come,” said Donna Sue. “To my knowledge, everybody that could come is here. I remember how class all of us were — in trouble or out of trouble, we were all close. Everybody was so close. It’s a lost thing. And it’s a shame too.”

The class used to meet every 10 years, but they now play to meet every year. Last year, a classmate drove up from Florida to attend.

The last graduating class of Ellerbe High School was in 1972. Many attendees said that other graduating classes also remain close after all these years.

“I think it’s great,” said Charles Smith. “Most of the guys here were drafted and served in Vietnam.” It was a subject that was brought up a lot in school, but many of them were drafted a year afterschool.

The Class of 1964 was a group of friends and neighbors who knew each for the most part through their childhood and adolescent years.

“Back then everybody knew each other,” said Gary Thompson. “Now they don’t. That’s just the way it is.”

About 30% of those in attendance still live in the area, while just about everybody else still lives in North Carolina.

“I don’t know who all these old people are,” quipped Smith.

“That’s what Andy Griffith said to Barney,” said William Bennett. “”Boy, there’s a lot of old people here. I’m glad we’re not one of them.””

Davis Wright drove two hours from Blythewood, South Carolina to attend.

“It’s always great to come and visit with friends and we continue to stay in contact,” Wright said. “I hope that we will continue have meetings just like this. Just plain good memories. I cannot think of a bad memory from back in those days.”

Graduates that were in attendance include Bill Bennett, Richard Blake, Diane Carter Kennedy, Jerry Gallimore, Hilda Grant Talbert, Jane Hollingsworth Carriker, Kay Hollingsworth Mabe, Eugene Iacona, Dennie Lovin, Becky McRae McGlothlin, Olin Price, Shelby Puckett Barber, Faye Richardson Lovelace, Terrell Roberts, Charles Smith, Tommy Talbert, Patsy Terry McDonald, Carey Thompson, Donna Vuncannon Mildrow and Davis Wright.

Deceased classmates of the Ellerbe High School Class of 1964 are Gary Agee, David Allred, Jean Aubrey, Averil Bennett Jackson. Phillip Dewitt, Phyllis Morgan Kelly, Roger Lovin, Robert Lowedermilk, Alton McAuley, Joe McCormick, Mike McIntyre, Patsy Meacham, Roger Webb and Dwight Wilson.

