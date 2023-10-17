ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals, armed with a machete and hammer respectively, who were found bleeding at a Rockingham residence.

Tony, 52, and Edward, 53, Terry were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury and two counts of assault and battery.

On October 16, 2023, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Tillman Road following a report of a stabbing. The first deputy located a man bleeding from head and armed with a machete on the scene.

Another victim was found with injuries to his head and was armed with what appeared to be a hammer. Both were treated at FirstHealth-Richmond and released, and then transported to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both were processed into the Richmond County Jail and served outstanding orders for arrest for failure to pay child support.

Both suspects were processed under a $25,000 secure bond; Tony received an additional $22,872 cash bond for child support, while Edward received a $8,962 cash bond.