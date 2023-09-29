Coach Bryan Till spoke a few minutes talking about his faith and encouraged students to continue their walk with God throughout the school year.

Richmond Senior teachers Jeff James and Christy Moss are FCS advisors and assisted students with this year’s prayer that focused on “Wholehearted.” Jeremiah 29:13 says, “If you look for me wholeheartedly, you will find me.”

Richmond Senior High School’s Fellowship of Christian Students and several faculty members gathered before classes started today for the annual “See You at the Pole” event to join together in prayer as believers in faith for the 2023 school year.

