FeaturesLifeLifestyleNews Hard work pays off September 29, 2023

On Wednesday, Mt. Carmel Church youth presented Chief Deputy Jay Childers a $2,000 check for the Special Olympics of North Carolina. The youth group has worked during the summer to hold fundraisers for this project. Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, Mt. Carmel Church youth presented Chief Deputy Jay Childers a $2,000 check for the Special Olympics of North Carolina. The youth group has worked during the summer to hold fundraisers for this project.