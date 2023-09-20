ROCKINGHAM —The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals with sex crimes involving a minor.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, investigators served additional warrants on Jason Derek Lars Sadler, Jr., 31, of Rockingham, as a result of a continuing investigating into his arrest on September 9, 2023. Investigators also arrested Andrea Noel Verde, 24, of Rockingham.

Sadler was charged with additional charges of four counts of 1st degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of statutory rape of a 13-yr-old.

Verde was arrested and charged with four counts of 1st degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 4 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 4 counts of felony child abuse-sex act.

Sadler was served while in the Richmond County Jail and was given an additional $750,000 secure bond. Verde was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $1,000,000 secure bond.