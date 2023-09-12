CHARLOTTE — Friday marked another tough week for the Richmond Raiders as they fell to 0-4 on the year, with a 47-14 loss to Myers Park.

The Mustangs blanked the Raiders in the first half, scoring 28 unanswered points.

The Raiders finally got on the board with 3:18 left in the third quarter, with a 13 yard touchdown carry from Jaliel Greene. Billy West made it 28-7 with a successful extra point kick.

Following another Myers Park score in the 4th, the Raiders got the ball back late in the quarter.

Quarterback Evan Hodges, who is splitting time with Dominic Tillman, threw an eight yard completion setting up Jordan Bostick and the run game.

Bostick, from the eight yard line, blasted into the end zone for the Raider’s second touchdown of the game. Billy West capped the drive, splitting the uprights for the extra point.

In the tale of the tape, the Raiders couldn’t keep up with the Mustang offense, who ended the matchup with 430 total yards, to the Raider’s 250.

The Raiders will be back at Raider Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, where they’ll match up with Southern Lee, currently 3-1 on the season.