Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries in Rockingham celebrated their first day in their new location at 746 E US HWY 74 on Monday. They’re open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. HWY 55 served their first customer, CW Dulin, on Monday, who was also the first customer at the original location’s grand opening in 2005.