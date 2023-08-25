August 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:19 p.m., officers responded to Armstead St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and damaging a door and frame, valued at $250. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Armstead St. following a report of a suspect stealing a gun, valued at $700. The case is active.

August 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:28 a.m., officers responded to Cabel Dr. following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle, valued at $1,000. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:18 a.m., officers responded to REFUEL on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing gas. The case is inactive.

August 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:12 p.m., officers responded to Fayetteville Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing a console and two can drink holders from a victim’s porch, valued at $99.98. The Rockingham Police Department charged an undisclosed individual with larceny.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:53 p.m., officers responded to Steele St. following a report of a suspect stealing a mini bike, valued at $400. The case is active.

August 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:07 p.m., officers responded to Mallard Ln. following a report of a suspect taking money from a victim’s account without permission, valued at $250. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:46 p.m., officers responded to Garrett St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering, damaging a door and lock, and stealing a self propelled push mower, valued at $820. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:54 p.m., officers responded to Armstead St. following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm in the city limits. The Rockingham Police Department charged Michael Littlejohn with going armed to the terror of people and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

August 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:30 p.m., officers responded to WalMart on E US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s wallet, valued at $50. The case is inactive.

August 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:09 a.m., officers responded to Oak Ave. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a weedeater, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:05 a.m., officers responded to Richmond Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing a Schwinn bicycle, valued at $300. The Rockingham Police Department charged Jimmy Horne with larceny.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:03 p.m., officers responded to Baker St. following a report of a suspect tracking a victim’s vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:48 p.m., officers responded to S Long Dr. following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s windshield, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 18

CORDOVA — At 9:24 a.m., deputies responded to Church St. following a report of a suspicious person shining a flashlight in a victim’s bedroom window. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 12:04 p.m., deputies responded to Will Ln. following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s vehicle, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:29 a.m., officers responded to Holiday Village following a report of a suspect using a knife to demand $10,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:07 p.m., officers responded to WalMart on E US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect purchasing a cell phone in a victim’s name, valued at $973.95. The case is active.

August 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:10 a.m., deputies responded to S US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect throwing rocks and damaging a vehicle, valued at $1,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:38 p.m., deputies responded to Back St. following a report of a suspect stealing an air conditioning unit, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:36 p.m., officers responded to Westside St. following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s iPhone, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:53 p.m., officers responded to Conner’s Corner on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s purse. The case is active.

August 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:37 a.m., officers responded to Village Terrace Dr. following a report of a lost or stolen gun, valued at $180. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:16 a.m., officers responded to Ann St. following a report of a found Derringer handgun, valued at $270. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:28 a.m., officers responded to Robinson St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a wallet, valued at $50. The case is active.

August 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:07 a.m., deputies charged Roland Chavis with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting a public officer.

ELLERBE — At 12:44 p.m., deputies responded to Spivey St. following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:22 a.m., officers responded to E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect making fraudulent purchases with a victim’s lost debit card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:07 a.m., officers responded to Planet Fitness on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspecting breaking and entering a motor vehicle and stealing a pocket book, wallet, and cash. The suspect went on to make a $2,896.32 purchase at a local retail store.The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 3:24 p.m., deputies responded to Church St. following a report of a lost license plate, valed at $25. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:52 a.m., officers responded to Cauthen Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a globe of the earth, pencil sharpener, and hole puncher, valued at $40. The Rockingham Police Department charged Brandon Evans with breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:13 a.m., officers responded to Perdue Farms on S Long Dr. following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s vehicle, valued at $1,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:27 a.m., officers responded to Legrand St. following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s vehicle, valued at $2,500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:29 p.m., officers responded to Falling Creek Apartments on Lady Mary Ln. following a report of a suspect stealing a Galaxy phone, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:04 p.m., officers responded to E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a motor vehicle and stealing cash, and a pair of shoes, valued at $5,064.90. The case is active.

August 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:11 a.m., officers responded to E Washington St. following a report of a suspect pulling a power wire from a radar unit, valued at $500. The case is active.