The Hamlet Fire Department provided its new ladder truck, flying the American flag high in the blue Hamlet summer sky.

Airman First Class Gerald Sellers, Master Sergeant William Lunceford, Sergeant First Class Carol Lawson, Master Sergeant Eddie Dean, and Sergeant First Class Timothy Grooms, were recipients of quilts through the Quilts of Valor Foundation, hand crafted by the Sandhills Quilters Guild.

HAMLET — “Freedom isn’t free”, Karen Marshall of the Quilts of Valor organization said, behind welling eyes on Thursday at the Hamlet Senior Center.

Marshall and fellow members of the Sandhills Quilters Guild were in attendance at the Senior Center to present several Richmond County veterans with handmade quilts as tokens of their tremendous appreciation for service to this country.

Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless opened the ceremony before a packed house. “I can’t stand up here in just a short amount of time and tell you how important it is to recognize our veterans, we are free today because of the job that the veterans have done,” he said.

Hamlet Senior Center activities director, Chadlin Brooks, described what Quilts of Valor is and why they take so much pride in hand producing quilts for veterans.

“What are quilts of valor you may ask – they are quilts that are gifted to veterans that have been touched by war. The quilt says thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation. Receiving one of these quilts is a high honor and they are very prideful,” Brooks said.

Marshall described the origins of Quilts of Valor and their ongoing mission.

“The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a grassroots group of thousands of quilters like us across America. Our mission is to cover all combat service members and veterans with quilts to honor them for all they’ve done for us. Quilts of Valor was founded by Katherine Roberts in 2003 when her son was deployed in Iraq. Over 351,000 quilts have been presented to both active duty service members and veterans.”

Marshall went on to describe that each and every hand stitched quilt is imbued with a three-part message.

“First, we honor you for your service, for your willingness to leave all you hold dear and stand in harms way at a time of crisis.”

“Second, we know that freedom is never free, and our quilts are meant to say thank you for the many sacrifices.”

“And finally, these quilts are for your comfort, this is our quilty hug to you. As we sew, we hope our gratitude and caring will flow from our hearts through our hands into the quilt and eventually surround you with warmth and love.”

Marshall closed, voice cracking, and eyes fighting back a tear, by conveying her, the quilters guild, and the American people’s gratitude.

“As of today these quilts become your story. We hope that you will keep them with you as a tangible reminder that there are thousands of women and men across this land that know that we are forever in your debt, and it’s our pleasure to honor you with a quilt of valor.”

Among those honored and in attendance – First Sergeant William Lunceford, First Sergeant Eddie Dean, Sergeant First Class Timothy Grooms, Airman First Class Gerald Sellers, and Sergeant First Class Carol Lawson.

1SG Lunceford joined the North Carolina Army National Guard after 9/11. 1SG Lunceford served as a combat engineer on 2 deployments to Afghanistan, 1 to Iraq, and 1 to Kuwait.

1SG Eddie Dean served as a combat engineer in the Army National Guard for 40 years and 4 months. He did one deployment to Afghanistan and one to Iraq.

SFC Timothy Grooms served in both the Navy and the Army. He deployed during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, as well as Operation Iraqi Freedom as a combat engineer.

A1C Gerald Sellers served in the United States Air Force as an Inventory Supply Specialist.

SFC Carol Lawson served in the Army, Air Force, and Army Reserve as a Hospital and Field Medic.

Additionally, Quilts of Valor honored the memory of Richard Lunceford and Calvin Gibson for their service with the presentation of quilt squares.

Richmond County is a veteran-rich community and there was no shortage of appreciation. Members of the Hamlet Police Department, Hamlet Fire Department, State Highway Patrol, and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203, Amvets Post 316, and American Legion Post 147 were all in attendance.

