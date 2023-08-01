ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with intentionally setting someone’s basement on fire while the house was occupied.

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hummingbird Drive. Deputies spoke with members the homeowners, who informed them that there was a male in their yard who told them that he had set the basement ablaze.

The suspect was identified as Michael Leon Brown, 49, of Rockingham.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained on Brown for three counts of first-degree arson. Brown was arrested on Saturday, July 30. He was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Brown has prior convictions for larceny and assault dating back to 1997.