MAYPORT, Fla. — Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Jasper, a native of Hoffman, North Carolina, serves aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport in Mayport, Florida.

Jasper, a 2009 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, joined the Navy 14 years ago.

“I joined the Navy to broaden my horizons and to travel and see the world,” said Jasper. “I’ve traveled to more than 15 countries and one of the best places I’ve visited was Seychelles.”

Today, Jasper relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Hoffman to succeed in the military.

“I learned hard work and respect,” said Jasper. “I’ve learned that in the Navy, hard work really pays off. I’ve also learned to respect everyone, regardless of their rank.”

These lessons have helped Jasper while serving in the Navy.

NAVSTA Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville area. Mayport is home to a busy seaport as well as an air facility, and has an 8,000 ft. runway capable of handling any aircraft in DoD inventory.

The mission of NAVSTA Mayport is to sustain and enhance warfighter readiness. The Navy at Mayport covers 3,409 acres and is the third largest naval facility in the continental United States. NAVSTA Mayport is home to more than 70 tenant commands and is home to the U.S. Navy’s Fourth Fleet and the Navy’s first Triton squadron, according to Navy officials.

NAVSTA Mayport was recently selected as the 2023 recipient of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. Put simply, Mayport was selected as the best out of all U.S. Navy installations Fleet-wide.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Jasper is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy holds the line from other countries invading the United States,” said Jasper. “We help people at home sleep peacefully at night.”

Jasper and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“Being able to serve my county is my proudest achievement,” said Jasper. “The awards and accolades we receive may be forgotten, but just knowing I served my country with pride is what is going to stick with me.”

As Jasper and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“To me, serving in the Navy means that you’re willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that your country and your loved ones are safe and secure,” said Jasper. “It also means being part of something bigger than myself.”

Jasper is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I’d like to thank God first and foremost above all,” said Jasper. “I’d also like to thank my wife, Jessica Robinson, and my kids, Ayden and Josiah, for just being there through everything.”

“I’d also like to thank my parents and family who encouraged me to never give up and never forget to give back,” added Jasper.