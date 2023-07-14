Richmond Senior High Varsity and JV Cheerleaders helped future Raider Cheerleaders learn the basics during their Cheer Camp this week. Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life and Whitney McIntyre Shuler

<p>Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life and Whitney McIntyre Shuler</p>

<p>Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life and Whitney McIntyre Shuler</p>

<p>Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life and Whitney McIntyre Shuler</p>

<p>Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life and Whitney McIntyre Shuler</p>

