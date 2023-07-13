HAMLET — Richmond County Schools is thrilled to announce the appointment of Eric Brown as the new head baseball coach and Mike Way as the new Athletic Director. These esteemed professionals bring a wealth of experience, passion, and leadership to our athletic program, enhancing the development of our student-athletes and strengthening our community ties.

Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell expressed his excitement about the new additions, stating, “We are delighted to welcome both Eric Brown and Mike Way to Richmond County Schools. Their combined expertise, dedication, and vision will undoubtedly elevate our baseball program and strengthen our overall athletic program. We believe their leadership will inspire our student-athletes to strive for excellence both on and off the field. We extend our warmest congratulations and look forward to witnessing the positive impact they will have on our students and community.”

Coach Brown and Mr. Way are eager to hit the ground running and are excited to connect with the student-athletes, coaching staff, and community members. They are committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that encourages each student-athlete to unlock their full potential.

Please join us in welcoming Eric Brown to Richmond County Schools, and congratulating Mr. Way on his promotion within the district. Together, we believe they will continue to provide outstanding athletic opportunities that shape well-rounded individuals and promote a culture of excellence.