HAMLET — Do you remember the old miniature golf course, known as Putt-Putt on Highway 74 in Rockingham across from the Toyota dealership?

Many families and friends gathered to play 18 holes in the evenings and on weekends. Well, it has reopened under the management of Ramone Harrington as “Dano’s Miniature Golf Park”.

Mr. Harrington recognized the need for amusing outdoor activities in Richmond County to bring families and friends together. Dano’s will offer miniature golf and a rental facility to host birthday parties, baby showers and other events. He plans to host group reservations for summer programs, camps, and seniors throughout the summer.

Grand opening will be held on Saturday, July 2, with discount prices for mini-golfers, bounce house for kids, cornhole toss games, and refreshments.

All are invited to join in the fun from 10:00am to 8:00pm. Regular hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00am to 8:00pm; Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.