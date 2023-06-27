June 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:17 p.m., deputies responded to US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect assaulting his girlfriend. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Demorris Garris with assault on a female.

June 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:35 a.m., deputies responded to Waymon Chapel Faith Center on Osborne Dr. following a report of a suspect taking a Volkswagen Jetta, valued at $2,500, without permission. The case is active.

June 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:47 a.m., deputies responded to Hannah Pickett Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a trail camera and light bulb from a front porch, valued at $6. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:44 p.m., deputies responded to the Blewitt Falls side of the Pee Dee River, following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a vehicle and stealing medications, a gerber knife, and coins, valued at $85. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:36 a.m., deputies responded to South St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a home and stealing baby clothes, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 8:11 p.m., deputies responded to W Page St. following a report of a suspect threatening a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.