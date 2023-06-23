WADESBORO — An employee was killed at a plant explosion in Wadesboro Thursday night.

At the Darling Ingredient plant, formerly Valley Protein, located on Little Duncan Road off of HWY 52 S toward Ansonville, an explosion released aluminum chloride solution, according to an article from WSOC-TV.

In a TV interview, Fire Marshal Rodney Diggs stated that responding units found a plume cloud behind the main building upon arrival. After initial air quality monitoring of the scene to determine if was safe to enter the building, an unaccounted for employee was located.

Efforts to confirm any additional details from Anson County Emergency Services and the Wadesboro Fire Department were unsuccessful before press time.

This is a developing story.