CORDOVA — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, patrol deputies arrested three individuals for breaking and entering of a residence located on Gattis St. in Cordova.

A patrol deputy was stopped by the victim on Old Cheraw Hwy, and she stated that she wanted to file a report for her residence being broken into while she was at work.

Deputies followed the victim to her residence; she showed them video of three males entering her residence and removing items.

Deputies identified Michael Aaron West 31, of Rockingham as one of the males that entered the residence.

The victim believed the males came up from a residence down the street. Deputies went to that residence and located one male in the yard, he was identified as Dusty Wayne Owens, 30, of Rockingham. Another male was located inside the residence and was identified as Curtis Daniel Hicks, 20, of Rockingham. Those two males were positively identified by the video as two of the three entering the victim’s residence.

Owens and Hicks were transported to the magistrate’s office and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Both were processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $5,000 secure bond.

Warrants were sworn out for Michael Aaron West for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to real property. Deputies received information that West was at a residence on Hatcher Rd. in Rockingham. Deputies responded and took West into custody.

West was charged and processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $5,000 secure bond.